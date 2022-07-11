Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $194.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.56.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.