Cardano Price Hits $0.45 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $15.13 billion and $695.53 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00028469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001495 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00247411 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

