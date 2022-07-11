Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Boosted by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $25,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,919. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

