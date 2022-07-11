Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $62.33

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $43.34 on Monday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.