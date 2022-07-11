Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $4,180.00

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,180.00.
DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 4,500 ($54.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $171.76 on Monday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.34.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
