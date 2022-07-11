Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $4,180.00

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,180.00.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 4,500 ($54.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $171.76 on Monday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

