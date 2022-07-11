Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $37.50

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

