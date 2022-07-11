Brokerages Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Target Price at $83.64

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $52.47 on Monday. Alteryx has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $84.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,464,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,045,000 after purchasing an additional 824,762 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $49,610,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,138,000 after purchasing an additional 603,517 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

