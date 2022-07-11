Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.10

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOUYF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($36.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get Bouygues alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts expect that Bouygues SA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.