Bitspawn Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitspawn has a market capitalization of $547,078.46 and $23,901.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00133780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitspawn Coin Trading

