Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

BZUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Baozun alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 216,968 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $10.51 on Monday. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $312.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.