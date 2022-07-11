Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Atos from €26.00 ($27.08) to €15.00 ($15.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atos from €25.00 ($26.04) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $12.74.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

