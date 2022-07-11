Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.30. 25,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,874. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

