Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $11.35 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 153,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,724,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $271.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

