Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Waters accounts for about 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.39. 2,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.