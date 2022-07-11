APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APG. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.34. APi Group has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

