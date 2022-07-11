AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Hits $0.0057

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $979,590.99 and approximately $57,159.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00135184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,521,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

