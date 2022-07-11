Analysts Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,761.92

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.92 ($21.34).

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.68) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.95) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get GSK alerts:

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.48) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,248.69).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,743 ($21.11) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,747.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,676.88. The stock has a market cap of £88.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1,737.43. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.