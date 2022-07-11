Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$39.45

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of FM opened at C$25.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

