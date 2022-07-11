Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$39.45

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.58.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of FM opened at C$25.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Articles
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.