Altura Price Up 23.1% This Week (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Altura has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Altura coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Altura has a market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $566,079.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00116844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft

Buying and Selling Altura

