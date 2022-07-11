Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alstom from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alstom from €37.50 ($39.06) to €38.00 ($39.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alstom from €50.00 ($52.08) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Alstom has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

