Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 4.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $24,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,604. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.77 and its 200-day moving average is $236.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

