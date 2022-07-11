Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 2.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.46. 23,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,261. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

