Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $11.85 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,700 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,474. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.