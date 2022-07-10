Woodcoin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.34 million and approximately $132,003.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00016441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,449.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.48 or 0.05662124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00027259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00252663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.53 or 0.00589910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00073127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00515584 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

