Whiteheart Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $728,996.05 and $26,225.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $82.02 or 0.00381904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00129270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.