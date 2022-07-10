Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009119 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008950 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00220267 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.