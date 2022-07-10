Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.70.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

