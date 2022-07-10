SushiSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.27 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $163.48 million and $111.27 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,103.35 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002769 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,928,057 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

