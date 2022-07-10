Smoothy (SMTY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $327,712.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $63,247.28 and approximately $327,712.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00129270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

