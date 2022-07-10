ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $803,544.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008646 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00218978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

