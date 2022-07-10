ROOBEE (ROOBEE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $701,938.00

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $701,938.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009156 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00220600 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

