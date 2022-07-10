Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $29,490.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008598 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00215004 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.