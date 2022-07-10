Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Cap of $184.46 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $184.46 million and $22.03 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00246690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002280 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001724 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

