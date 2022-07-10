Patron Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after buying an additional 188,732 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after buying an additional 1,489,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,799,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,120,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,319,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,822,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

LNG stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

