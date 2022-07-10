Patron Partners LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $184,165,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

