Patron Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 30,208 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

MCHI opened at $55.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

