Patron Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

