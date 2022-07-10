Patron Partners LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

Shares of APD opened at $232.21 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.28 and its 200-day moving average is $252.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

