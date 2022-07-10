Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Outfront Media worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 559,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108,353 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 24,928 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OUT opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

