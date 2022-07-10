OG Fan Token (OG) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $4.44 million and $4.70 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00016620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00055204 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000515 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

