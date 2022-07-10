Offshift One Day Trading Volume Hits $350,948.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $350,948.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001999 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.67 or 0.99864093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00041478 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.