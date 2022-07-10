NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

