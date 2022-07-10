Nestree (EGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.37 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Nestree has a total market cap of $31.80 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,448.02 or 0.99938386 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00041161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024116 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

