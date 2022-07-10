MakiSwap (MAKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $128,059.00

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $254,082.82 and $128,059.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00132474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.