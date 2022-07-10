Konomi Network (KONO) Price Hits $0.0336 on Top Exchanges

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $304,076.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.38 or 1.00005409 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

