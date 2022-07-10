Key Financial Inc Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21.

