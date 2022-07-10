Key Financial Inc Sells 863 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

