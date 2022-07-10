Key Financial Inc Purchases 4,103 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

