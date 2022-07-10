Key Financial Inc Purchases 408 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 545,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,927,000 after acquiring an additional 92,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

