Key Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.